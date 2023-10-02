It had been a "pretty rough day", followed by a "pretty rough night", when Sallie Dick started telling her teething daughter Zoey a little story.
Both of them had been crying, but when Ms Dick started telling the story of a mummy and her love for her baby, the tears stopped.
At 2.30am when Ms Dick finally got back into bed, she wrote down the story.
It's those words that have formed the basis for the Dubbo resident's newly-published book My Mummy Loves Me.
"It took me a while to admit to anybody that I'd written a story. And then I just thought blow it, I'm going to try, I'm going to submit it to some publishing houses," she said.
Ms Dick said it was a surreal moment when she heard Austin Macauley Publishers were going to turn her little story into a book.
"It was like reading a positive pregnancy test, that's the best way I can describe it. I was ecstatic," she said.
Ms Dick doesn't come from a writing background. She's a hairdresser by trade and has been working in retail. She even admits it was a quite the surprise that out of her family, she was the one to become a published author.
But she said it had been a positive, wonderful experience.
"You don't realise how many people are supportive of you until you do something like this. All this support just comes from nowhere," Ms Dick said.
In the lead up to My Mummy Loves Me getting published, Ms Dick said she would be reading her children stories and excitedly thinking about how soon it would be her own.
Now it's real, Zoey and Ellie are already big fans.
"Elle's been reading it to me. She's memorised me reading it to her. It's her favourite story. And Zoey already knows it's mummy's book. She'll bring it over to me and say 'mummy' and then point at it," Ms Dick said.
Despite her first book having only recently been published, Ms Dick said a second one was already under way.
My Mummy Loves Me by Sallie Dick is available via Amazon, Austin Macauley Publishers and soon it will be able to be purchased locally at The Book Connection.
