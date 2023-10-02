A DRUNK and shoeless encounter with police has ended in a drug charge for a 41-year-old man.
Luke Philip of Conica Road, Dubbo, was found guilty in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on September 13, 2023 of having a prohibited drug.
Police documents before the court said police went to William Street in Bathurst at about 1.30am on July 29, 2023 in response to a welfare call.
They spotted a shoeless and drunk Philip, according to the police documents, and as they approached him, he became argumentative and quarrelsome.
According to police, Philip tried to get into the front passenger door of a nearby police car.
As Philip was getting his licence out from his wallet, police said they noticed a small, clear resealable bag in his cash compartment.
Police did a general search of Philip and found the bag was 0.45 grams of cocaine. They said he told them he probably bought it from someone at a hotel.
Philip was given a move-on direction and ordered to stay out of the CBD for six hours.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis read the charge against Philip aloud in court and found it proved.
Ms Ellis then noted Philip had had no charges on his criminal record since 2010.
Philip was convicted and fined $600 for the offence.
