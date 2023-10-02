Daily Liberal
Aboriginal community and education hub planned at Brocklehurst

By Allison Hore
Updated October 2 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 12:00pm
A reserve at Brocklehurst will soon be transformed into a hub for Indigenous education featuring an arts and crafts studio and healthy café.

