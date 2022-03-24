news, local-news,

A parcel of Crown Land in Dubbo gazetted in 1897 bearing rare and endangered flora and fauna has been placed in the hands of a not-for-profit indigenous enterprise to manage it. The Pathways Together Aboriginal Corporation has been appointed by the NSW Department of Lands and Water to look after the land in Wongarbon, a small village of less than 800 residents along the Newell Highway southeast of the city. The corporation will use it to promote culture, healthy living, and share their caring for country skills. The 8,822 sqm land is within the National Parks and Wildlife Services managed reserve containing rare Red Gums and threatened bird specie grey-crowned babbler, among other species listed in the Biodiversity Conservation Act. ALSO MAKING NEWS: The reserve was previously listed in the 1980s Register of the National Estate, being an "important remnant of the original temperate woodland vegetation in the central western slopes and refuge for native animals." Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders met with the corporation director Rob Riley at the site and said he was impressed that Aboriginal cultural heritage and health will be promoted in the Dubbo region through the partnership with Pathways. "The corporation's appointment as Crown Land Manager of the reserve in Wongarbon is a significant step that will allow it to care for country using traditional knowledge and practices while promoting Aboriginal cultural learning and health with the community," Mr Saunders said. Pathways operates a native nursery in Dubbo and specialises in Aboriginal programs focused on education, employment, mental health and well-being, Mr Saunders said. Lands and water minister Kevin Anderson said Pathways' appointment would unlock multiple benefits from Crown land to support Aboriginal outcomes such as economic, environmental and heritage protection. Mr Riley said managing the reserve meant they would be able to mentor current and future generations to learn and pass on Aboriginal culture and skills. "We can produce and teach arts and crafts, how to make Aboriginal implements and timber furniture, native plant propagation, and the design and construction of native gardens, yarning circles and even custom trailers," Mr Riley said. "We want to engage with health programs and with schools. A key goal is to assist Aboriginal males to be strong role models."

