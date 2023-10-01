Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Bourke, Walgett and Wiradjuri Rivers are all still in the 2023 Koori Knockout

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
October 1 2023 - 1:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Bourke Warriors have overcome a scary 10-minute period to stay alive in the 2023 Koori Knockout.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.