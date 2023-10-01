The Bourke Warriors have overcome a scary 10-minute period to stay alive in the 2023 Koori Knockout.
Taking on the Toomelah Tigers, Bourke showed signs of their best in the 22-12 win.
Speaking to NITV after the game, Warriors halfback Luke Walsh said he thought they were a bit up and down.
"We made it hard on ourselves, both teams played pretty well but we are going to have to be better next game," he said.
Bourke started the match off strongly, almost scoring inside the first two minutes.
The Warriors got on the board first with Kye Cooper crossing out wide off a clever long ball from Walsh.
Things got even better for the Warriors when Cooper's flick pass allowed Anthony Skinner to score.
Walsh's conversion attempt went wide and Bourke's 10-0 lead wouldn't change as halftime was blown.
It was more of the same in the second half as Heath Gibbs crossed just two minutes in.
Toomelah got on the board after catching Bourke short out wide to move the score along to 16-6 with 10 minutes remaining.
The Tigers had all the momentum and scored about just two minutes later to bring the crowd to their feet.
A high shoulder on Colby Pellow gave Bourke good field position and they made the most of it as Walsh put Gibbs over for another try which sealed the win.
Toomelah have now been eliminated from the competition but Walsh paid of a lot respect to the Tigers.
"They just throw the ball around, they've got skillful players all across the park and they make you work in defence," he said.
In Bourke's next match, they will take on Darkinjung Waters for a spot in the quarter finals and Walsh knows they have got to be better.
"We just have to hold the ball, we've just got to get through our sets and play basic footy," he said.
"Knockout footy is only 20-minute halves so if you don't have the ball you are going to do it hard. It's just about holding the ball and kicking to those corners."
Meanwhile, Walgett Aboringinal Connection (WAC) have also advanced through after they won against Godfrey Swan Memorial.
WAC will take on the Newcastle Emus, the same side that knocked out the Country King Browns.
Should WAC win their next match it would likely set up a match against Latrell Mitchell's Newcastle Yowies in the quarter finals.
Wiradjuri Aboriginal Rivers kept their title chances alive after defeating Baryulgil Descendants 24-6.
