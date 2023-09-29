The people of Wellington may be passionate South Sydney or Newcastle supporters but on Sunday they'll be cheering on two of their own.
From running around at Kennard Park in front of a few hundred people, Wellington junior Kotoni Staggs will take the field at Accor Stadium on Sunday for the Brisbane Broncos in the NRL Grand Final against Penrith.
Staggs has been named to start at right centre while fellow Wellington export Tyrone Peachey has been picked as the 18th man for Penrith.
A rugby league mad town, the people of Wellington love their footy and their Wellington Cowboys with club president Graham Blackhall believing there will be a lot of eyes on the game.
"I think they are going to be so proud either way," he said.
"I've spoken to a few people who support another team that isn't playing, I think a lot of them are supporting Broncos to get where they are.
"We also have another Wellington boy but I think a lot of people are backing the underdog."
The prospect of two Wellington boys playing each other in the biggest game of the season has made things difficult for some to go watch with the annual Koori Knockout on at Tuggerah.
"I know both families, the Staggs' and Peachey's are going to be so awesome," Blackhall said.
"The Koori Knockout is on this weekend and I know a lot of people were anticipating these two sides being in the grand final so they went and got tickets.
"Hopefully they don't have any late games so they can make the dash down and watch them."
The Wellington Wedgetails and Nanima Common Connection will both represent the town at the knockout while just down the road Staggs and Peachey prepare for the biggest game of their careers to date.
Unlike most talented youngsters from the region, the strike centre didn't end up at Penrith, instead choosing to go to Brisbane, the club he supported as a kid.
As someone who watched Staggs grow up into the man he is today, Blackhall said there is a lot of pride in the community.
"I remember him as a junior, he was a kid you just gave a jersey to because he always wanted to give his best," he said.
"If he couldn't do his best, he was always searching for reasons to improve. He has done himself so proud to get to where he is after what he has been through.
"Many people play the game and never get to experience a grand final."
Meanwhile, Peachey's return to Penrith has been exceptional.
The Panthers utility has covered a range of positions this season after joining the club prior to round one.
After leaving Wellington as a boy, Peachey is still someone Blackhall says makes the town of Wellington proud.
"Tyrone left at a very young age but he still always has that name and he always has that football," he said.
"I remember when I came back a couple of times, he always had a football and desired to go out there and do his best."
The 2023 NRL Grand Final will kick-off at 7:30pm.
