Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Wellington junior Kotoni Staggs to play career game 100 in 2023 NRL Grand Final

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated September 26 2023 - 2:37pm, first published 2:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Preparing for your first NRL Grand Final is already special but for Wellington junior Kotoni Staggs, Sunday's game means just a little bit more.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.