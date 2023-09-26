Preparing for your first NRL Grand Final is already special but for Wellington junior Kotoni Staggs, Sunday's game means just a little bit more.
The former Wellington Cowboy will play his 100th NRL career match on Sunday night as his Brisbane Broncos take on the Penrith Panthers for the NRL premiership at Accor Stadium.
The powerful centre has put together several highlight reel moments in his career to date.
However, even he didn't know this would be a milestone match.
"I just got told the other day, I didn't know," he said.
"I only dreamed of playing one but to get 100 is something I never thought I was going to do.
"To do it at the club I love, I'm very grateful."
Staggs made his debut for the Broncos back in 2018 and has gone on to represent both NSW and Tonga.
Now, most kids growing up in the Central West want to be Penrith Panthers players but it wasn't the case for Staggs.
"I followed the Broncos growing up and that was the team I wanted to play for," he said.
"There were a few Sydney teams that I wanted to go to early but I just went back to my dream and that was to play for the Broncos.
"I asked my manager at the time if he could ring them up and get them to have a look at me then they came down."
Since Staggs' debut, the Broncos had only played a handful of finals matches until this season, with the arrival of Adam Reynolds, Reece Walsh and Kurt Capewell helping the side back to the top of the NRL ladder.
Teammates Pat Carrigan and Payne Haas are just two of the men who have gone through the highs and lows at Brisbane with the Wellington junior.
"There are a few players here who have been through the lows here but you aren't going to forget about them," he said.
"You just have to move forward and play good footy. That's what this club is about, we've got a bunch of boys who here now who can make a statement.
"It's probably the last time we will play as a group and you make friendships for life. I want to do it with this team."
At the end of the season, Staggs' centre partner Herbie Farnworth will depart the club as will Tom Flegler.
Sunday's NRL Grand Final will pit Staggs up against Dubbo's Isaah Yeo and possibly former Wellington boy Tyrone Peachey.
The NRL Grand Final will kick-off at 7:30pm.
