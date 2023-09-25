It's a star-studded side and the Wiradjuri Aboriginal Rivers have all the tools to take out this year's Koori Knockout.
Seven players with NRL experience plus a handful of local talents will run out for the side this weekend at the annual competition on the Central Coast.
The likes of Jesse Ramien, Tyrone Roberts, Blake Ferguson and Braydon Trindall will line up alongside Alex Bonham, Josh Toole, Jack Kavanagh, Aidan Ryan and Claude Gordon.
Ben Gunn is one of the Central West-based talents and said they are hoping to build their club into one of the best in the competition.
"We've got a pretty strong side, this is only our third year participating in the knockout," he said.
"Our first year was 2019, then obviously the competition was suspended for two years until last year.
"We've been able to keep 16 of the players from that squad come back and the boys that have come in have a really good connection out west which is really important."
QLD Cup players Jonus Pearson and Parkes native Bailey Hartwig will also make up part of the side.
Bathurst Panther Blake Lawson would have played last year but injury kept him from doing so.
On paper, the Wiradjuri Aboriginal Rivers (WAR) side looks as good as any in the competition but it won't be easy.
However, Gunn admits there is a long-term plan to get the club to a good place.
"We are looking to establish ourselves as a club that will have participation in all grades going forward," he said.
"We feel as though out west we don't have a club that can facilitate in all grades and compete annually.
"It was really important for us to come in with a bang to show everyone who we are and get some growth in our junior development.
"Next year we are going to work really hard to get teams in both the boys and girls divisions. We want to be in the same conversation as the Yowies and the Redfern All Blacks."
Funnily enough, the Redfern All Blacks are on the same side of the draw as WAR and the two could meet in the quarter-finals.
Starting a new club is tough enough for the knockout and Gunn said they are competing against some sides who were formed many years ago.
"There is a hell of a lot of tradition which is appealing," he said.
"I've had a lot of years involved with the Googars, they are a club from back home and they are very family-orientated.
"I've been able to learn a lot about the traditions and the importance of family, it's not all about the football games."
