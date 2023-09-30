The Bourke Warriors have advanced through to day two of the annual Koori Knockout after a tough opening match.
Taking on South Coast Jarmbi United, the Warriors were too good for their opposition, winning 22-6.
Following Saturday's round one fixtures, just 32 teams remain in the competition and three rounds will be played on Sunday as the action heats up.
Bourke's win sets them up with a match on Sunday morning against the Toomelah Tigers.
This year's Bourke side features Western Rams guns Alex Ronayne and Jeremy Thurston as well as Tony Pellow.
Meanwhile, the heavyweight Walgett Aboriginal Connection (WAC) side have also advanced through to Sunday after defeating the Sydney All Blacks 12-4.
Matt, Trent and George Rose make up part of the WAC side alongside former NRL player Joel Thompson and Dubbo CYMS gun Troyden Dixon.
WAC will take Godfrey Swan Memorial in their next match.
READ ALSO:
Wiradjuri Aboriginal Rivers (WAR) flexed their muscles in their opening game, thumping Koori Brothers United 60-0.
The star-studded is among the favourites to take out this year's competition.
Josh Merritt was brilliant for the Country King Browns in their game against Queanbeyan Kanberri Connections.
The Nyngan Tigers playmaker put in a clever grubber for Ethan Bereyne to score their opening try before scoring one of his own.
Farren Lamb was also strong on the edge as the King Browns advanced through to Sunday after winning 32-6.
All eyes were on the Newcastle Yowies after rumours of Latrell Mitchell taking part.
Mitchell was named on the Yowies' team list but didn't play in their opening game.
Meanwhile, Dubbo junior Quincy Ross did play for the Yowies as they demolished South Taree 2.
Earlier in the day, it was a tough opening round for several Central West sides.
Dubbo Pacemakers, Castlereagh All Blacks and Gilgandra Sand Goannas were all eliminated in the morning.
The Wellington Wedgetails and Nanima Common Connection were both knocked out after losing their respective matches in the afternoon.
