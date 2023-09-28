A resilient Western Zone under 16s has done enough to hold for a nail-biting win over St George in the annual Brian Booth Shield clash.
The two teams met at Dubbo's No.1 Oval in the trial fixture, with Western coming away with a narrow nine-run victory.
Batting first, Western managed to make 166 before bowled out and in reply, St George fell just short losing their 10 wickets for 157.
It wasn't the highest quality match but Western coach Greg Rummans said he was pleased with how the side handled their first match of the season.
"It's a different sort of team, this isn't the Bradman Cup team," he said.
"The group of players is a little bit different from last year, it looks pretty strong right across the board in top-age players. It might be tough for bottom-age kids to get a crack this year.
"Last year's time was probably one of the best sides I have taken away, just looking at the group that is involved this year. It looks like a really strong group."
Batting first, things got off to a poor start for the home side as Cooper Townsend was removed in the first over of the match.
Toby Middleton (22) showed some fight at the top of the order before he was dismissed with Cooper Pullen (4) and Fletcher Byrne (9) following suit.
The slow wicket brought several Western batters unstuck with Cooper Stephen and skipper Blayde Burke putting together a 22-run partnership.
Burke's quickfire innings came to an end on 13 which sparked the beginning of the end for Western or so it seemed.
Baden Lewis (25 not out) and Hayden Griffith frustrated the visiting bowlers before the latter was removed for 14, bringing Archie Morgan to the crease.
The two added 31 runs for the final wicket, with Morgan being dismissed for 26 as Western were bowled out for 166.
"That is probably the difference between a country side and a city side," Rummans said.
"In the country, most sides bat all the way down whereas in the city once you get past seven or eight, most bowlers tend to bat as well as the country boys do.
"The boys came out for the drinks break and I walked off with the St George, I pointed at Archie (Morgan) and told him 'see that kid there, his side were 9/29 last year and he made 80 not out and his side went on to win the game'."
In reply, the visitors got off to a conservative start with both opening batters being cautious.
That was until Finn Macleod removed Adrian Sharafi for 11 to bring Western right back into the game.
Keanu Botha didn't trouble the scorers as Stephen held out to a caught and bowled opportunity, as St George slumped to 2/34.
St George continued to put partnerships together but Western hung in.
Stephen was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3/12 from eight overs as the visitors stumbled to be bowled out for 157.
"There were some really good bowling spells in there, I thought Cooper Stephen was really good from Bathurst," Rummans said.
"He was just bang on for the first game of the season, Finn Macleod was really good. He bowled quite sharp and took three as well.
"The skipper Blayde (Burke), he has just gone from strength to strength. He has really grown into his body, last year he was a bit tall and awkward. This year he is still tall but athletic now."
Rummans and the rest of the Western selectors will now have two months to decide the squad they take away to this year's Bradman Cup.
