Daily Liberalsport
Home/Sport/Cricket
Photos

Bathurst, Dubbo and Lachlan picked up wins on day one of Max Shepherd Shield

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated September 26 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 4:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bathurst has dominated the opening day of the annual Max Shepherd Shield at Dubbo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.