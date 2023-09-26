Bathurst has dominated the opening day of the annual Max Shepherd Shield at Dubbo.
The three-day carnival began on Tuesday at Lady Cutler and Pavans Ovals, with Bathurst's bowling attack getting stuck in right away.
Taking on Gilgandra at Lady Cutler 2, Bathurst ripped through the former's top order to have them 4/19 from 15 overs.
Mitchell Cosier (14) was the only player to make double figures for Gilgandra as they were bowled out for 55.
The wickets were shared between the bowlers as Gareth Rossler, Will Clements and Lochlan Shoemark all took two wickets each while Buster Goninan and Beau Ditchfield chipped in with a wicket each.
In reply, Bathurst made relative light work of the run chase, passing the total inside 17 overs and for the loss of just three wickets.
Meanwhile, Dubbo's title defence started in fine form with the home side making a big total against the Western Zone girl's side.
Opening batters Zac Finlay and Boyd Hutchins got the innings off to a great start, putting on 87 for the opening partnership.
Finlay was caught by Holly Reed off the bowling of Romaine Trenerry for 39 before Lawson Marchant came to the crease and busy from ball one.
Hutchins eventually retired on 75 not out, as Dubbo powered towards a big total.
Reed removed Joshua Craze for 14 and then it was Lily Railz who got in on the action, dismissing Lewis Blizzard.
Marchant made 47 as Dubbo finished their 45 overs on 5/235.
Western was steady during their run-chase attempt, as Simran Dhatt (17) showed promise before she was removed by Paddy Cusack.
Western were 4/65 from 24 overs at the time of publication.
Lachlan's bowlers were on fire as they bowled out Orange for 111 in the other match.
Zachery Guy was the pick of the bowlers, taking 4/10 from his seven overs while Riley Mantle-Bowden and Eamon Moody both took two wickets each.
Lachlan's run chase got off to a tough start with Thomas Wythes removing both openers early.
Eli Heffernan (31) looked good at the crease before he departed as Orange began to make inroads with the ball.
Having Lachlan 7/84, Orange were right in the box seat.
Things got even better for Orange only 10 or so minutes later with Wythes and Talby Smith doing the damage.
Smith finished with figures of 4/11 from 6.4 overs and Wythes was also impressive, claiming 4/14.
The action continues on Wednesday with two T20 matches.
