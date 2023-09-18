Dubbo residents and Mexican food enthusiasts have been eagerly waiting for this moment, and it's finally here.
Guzman y Gomez (GYG), is all set to unveil its newest restaurant on Thursday, September 21.
In celebration of this much-anticipated event, GYG Dubbo will be dishing out $5 burritos and bowls, alongside the offer of free coffee throughout the day.
The Dubbo community has been clamouring for a GYG presence, and the chain is thrilled to answer the call by bringing a brand-new drive-thru to the area.
On opening day, locals can line up from 7am and enjoy the Mariachi band that will be on site from 11am.
Heading the team at GYG Dubbo is Alejandro Rueda, a dedicated GYG member for over two years.
Mr Rueda's journey with GYG began as a cook, and he has climbed the ranks, moving through roles such as shift leader and assistant restaurant manager. Most recently, he served as restaurant manager at GYG Westfield Sydney.
Now, Mr Rueda is excited to lead the charge at GYG Dubbo as restaurant manager, bringing his experience and passion to the local community.
"I'm immensely proud that GYG has given me the opportunity to open a new restaurant with the unwavering support of our incredible crew," he said.
"We can't wait to introduce Dubbo locals to our fresh, fast, and clean food.
"Since I started at GYG, I've been equipped with the resources and tools needed to run a successful restaurant, and I am fully confident that GYG Dubbo will be a massive success."
Mr Rueda said they have already welcomed many locals into the GYG Dubbo team.
"We're always on the lookout for individuals who share our passion for delicious fresh food," he said.
"If you're seeking a fantastic work environment with a great atmosphere and long-term career prospects, I encourage you to visit our website and apply today."
GYG Dubbo will be serving up breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, starting from 7am to 10pm on opening day, and then they will extend their hours to 7am to 11pm.
