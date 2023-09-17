A tight-knit community has come together to remember the lives of four people killed in a horrific crash.
Lorraine and Trevor Breen and his sister Kerry Capes and her husband Noel were tragically killed when their Subaru was hit by a B-double as it turned onto the Hume Highway at Chiltern on August 31.
Kerry Capes was remembered as a loving mum and a committed Carlton Blues supporter by son Ryan.
"She was beautiful, smart and determined," he said.
Born on April 26, 1954, Kerry grew up on the farm before attending the Mount Erin boarding school in Wagga.
"On finishing school, mum went back to the Lake and was struck by a young strapping lad called Noel Capes," Ryan said.
"Apparently he was a pretty good dancer and had all the best cars in town."
Ryan said his mum always had a soft spot for underprivileged children, often welcoming others into her home who "didn't have it so good at home".
"Mum [also] taught us to have manners, be polite, respect women and always work hard," he said.
Reflecting on his dad Noel, Ryan's older brother Sean said he was a committed family man who was full of energy and tried his hand at a lot of trades.
"He had a lot of jobs in his time, working in the sawmill, as a chippie, an interstate truckie, scraper driver, grader driver, logging contractor, working in diesel parts ... and a farmhand once he [returned to Lake]," Sean said.
Noel met his future wife Kerry at Lake Cargelligo and followed her to Canberra.
"He was a bit like the nursery rhyme, wherever she went, he was sure to follow," he said.
Sean also reflected on his dad's "twisted sense of humour".
"The more insulting he was to you, the more he liked you," he said.
Sean said his dad had several close calls over the years, including a major heart attack just a couple of months ago, but kept on going.
"He was the hardest worker I've known in life and he passed that onto us," he said.
"We try to take that forward and use that to provide, as we should, for those around us."
Kerry and Noel leave behind three sons and seven grandchildren.
Paying tribute to Lorraine Breen on behalf of her sons, Christopher and Clinton, niece Paula Sutherland and sister-in-law Deanne Sutherland said her sudden passing had torn their hearts.
"We miss you deeply and love you more than words can say," they said.
"Our hearts have been ripped from our chest. We are bent but not broken, but you have guided us through life so that we can endure almost anything."
Born in Young on January 30, 1950, Lorraine was one of eight children and the eldest daughter of Forbye and Marie Sutherland.
In 1951, the family moved to Lake Cargelligo where Lorraine went on to attend school before leaving at the age of 16.
James Sutherland reflected on the life of his brother-in-law Trevor.
Born in Lake Cargelligo in 1947 to Jack and Joy Breen, Trevor spent the early years of his life in nearby Euabalong West.
He began his schooling at St Joseph's Convent in Lake Cargelligo before attending Inveralochy Agricultural College near Goulburn.
After that he took up farming before moving onto working in the woolsheds.
In the late 1960s, he met the love of his life, Lorraine, and they were married on September 5, 1970.
Over the years, the couple worked at multiple agriculture dealerships in the area before moving to Parkes in 1995 to take up another work opportunity.
In 2010, they moved to Wagga, where they worked for Hutcheon and Pearce until their retirement in 2016, when they moved to the Settlers Retirement Village at Estella.
The couple leave behind their two sons and four grandchildren.
