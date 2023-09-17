Five Questions With... Daily Liberal editor Laurie Bullock

The Daily Liberal has welcomed new editor Laurie Bullock to the team this week.
Get to know him below as part of our ongoing Five Questions With... series. And if you see him out and about, make sure to say hello.
Can you tell us about your history in newsrooms?
I started as a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle in my early 20s, before moving to the Tenterfield Star then the Macleay Argus on the Mid North Coast. From there I went to The Inverell Times as editor for five years. I have spent the last 10 years in New England editing the non-daily newspapers in the region.
What's your favourite article you've written?
At The Macleay Argus I wrote a feature story on the Willawarrin campdraft and history of Abbey, a famous stockhorse in the area. A songwriter used the article to write a song, called Abbey, which was recorded by bush balladeer Dean Perrett.
What attracted you to the role as editor of the Daily Liberal?
It's a great opportunity to help a talented group of journalists tell compelling stories, which is what I love doing. It's also a great part of the state to live.
What are you looking forward to doing in Dubbo?
Meeting lots of people for a start. I have been keeping an eye on what events are happening around the region. I will also be looking to get involved with some community groups.
What does the future of journalism look like?
A lot has changed in my time in the industry, but what hasn't changed is journalists telling interesting stories. I have no doubt that will continue, but as the industry continues to embrace new technology it will bring the news to readers in different ways.
