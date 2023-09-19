Daily Liberal
Outwest Snake Catcher says Dubbo snake season will be busy

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated September 19 2023 - 11:15am, first published 11:00am
As the weather heats up, snakes become more active and a Dubbo snake catcher says he is prepared for a bumper season.

