Taneka Todhunter and Jakiya Whitfield named in Prime Minister's XIII squad

By Tom Barber
September 13 2023 - 11:00am
A pair of Central West talents will get the chance to show their skills on the world stage later this month after being named in the Women's Prime Minister's XIII squad.

