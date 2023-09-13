A pair of Central West talents will get the chance to show their skills on the world stage later this month after being named in the Women's Prime Minister's XIII squad.
Dubbo's Taneka Todhunter and Bathurst flyer Jakiya Whitfield have both been named in coach Brad Donald's Australian Women's PM's XIII squad.
The 20-player squad consists of a wide variety of talented players, with the experienced Kennedy Cherrington, Botille Vette-Welsh and Tallisha Harden all named to play.
The team has been selected with a view of giving young stars such as Whitfield and Todhunter a crack at representing their country, this time against PNG at Port Moresby.
"It's a really well-balanced team featuring some of our First Nations Gems players, emerging talent in the NRLW competition and a handful of Jillaroos representatives who will be the key leaders," Donald to NRL.com.
Todhunter is one of seven Parramatta Eels players selected in the squad and it has been a dramatic rise to the top for the Dubbo star.
Signing a development deal with the Eels earlier this year, Todhunter admitted she was highly unlikely to play in 2023, rather focusing on training and learning from those around.
But just a handful of weeks ago, the utility made her debut for the club against Canberra Raiders and looks to have secured a bench spot in Dean Widders' regular 17 each match.
Meanwhile, Whitfield is no stranger to donning the green and gold.
A former Rugby 7s star, Whitfield's move across to rugby league had been solid until this season.
Signing with the Wests Tigers for the season, the winger has burst onto the scene as one of the most exciting outside backs in the competition.
ARLC Chairman Peter V'Landys AM told NRL.com representing Australia is special regardless of when and where.
"These players have performed exceptionally well throughout the season and have earned the chance to wear the green and gold for Australia," he said.
"I congratulate the players selected for both teams as to represent your country is the ultimate achievement. It's also an inspiration for fans in Australia and of course the fans in PNG, where rugby league means so much."
Orange-born Tino Fa'asuamaleaui has been named in the men's squad to also take on PNG, a reward for the Gold Coast Titans star's play during the season.
