Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Peter McDonald Premiership 2023: Mudgee Dragons defeated Orange Hawks in the preliminary final

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated September 3 2023 - 12:38pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Mudgee Dragons are the first team to book their spot in the 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership grand final after a come-from-behind win over Orange Hawks on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.