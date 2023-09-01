Cobar's Greg McKervey is still coming to terms with his newest title after being named Community Sports Dad of the Year for 2023.
McKervey was named the 2023 Philips Community Sports Dad of the Year winner, an award which acknowledges the contributions and impact fathers make in the community on and off the field.
The police officer's involvement in the Cobar Junior Soccer Club and Cobar Athletics and Triathlon Squad (CATS), led him to be nominated for the award, something which is still sinking in.
"I didn't even know that I had been nominated by Caitlan Ayoub, one of the mums," he said.
"It's quite a big honour."
McKervey is the president of both the junior soccer club and CATS, with three of his four children playing soccer.
It's his children's love of sport which got the award winner involved in the first place and he never expected to be given an award for his work.
"You just do it because your kids are doing it or you wanna give someone a hand," he said.
The soccer trains multiple times each week but on Mondays, McKervey helps the mids (seven to 12 year olds) learn the finer points of the game before refereeing and/or coaching on weekends.
READ ALSO:
In his role with CATS, McKervey helps organise events and said the competition is a small but strong unit.
"It's a fairly small competition which we just run over the summer season at the pool," he said.
"It starts there and then you ride out to the airport, we get about 25 people competing each month."
During the off-season, CATS fundraised for four new club bikes to encourage more participation.
As part of his prize, McKervey receives a $5000 Rebel Sport voucher, something he has yet to decide what to do with.
"I don't know how I'm going to handle this stuff," he said.
"I'd like to split it between the soccer club and athletics club. I don't know how the prize money is organised, if it's at Rebel, I'd like to organise gift cards for people who are doing well or win certain events."
McKervey is planning on donating $3000 to CATS to help grow the organisation while donating the rest to the soccer club for new senior jerseys.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.