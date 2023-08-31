James Goonrey hasn't been a Mudgee Dragon for too long but it's a place where has found a home.
The former Parkes Spaceman joined the Dragons at the start of the season and has become one of their most important players.
A reliable back rower at Parkes, Goonrey's move to Mudgee flew somewhat under the radar.
Now firmly in the hunt for the Peter McDonald Premiership title, the Mudgee forward is hoping they can do something special beginning this weekend in the preliminary final.
"We've played all year together and this time of the year is really about having fun and getting it done," he said.
"We've done the hard work already, with the pre-season and all the crunch time stuff. It is that time of year when we do have to win but we want to enjoy this time of year.
"We've had a big season, you spend more time with the boys than you do anyone else. It's just about winning those last two games and holding up the trophy at the end."
Goonrey was massive in Mudgee's comeback win over Parkes two weeks ago, helping down his former side to book a home preliminary final.
Now preparing to take on Orange Hawks at Glen Willow Oval, the Dragons' latest star is hoping for a big turnout.
"I hope everyone gets around it, I'm only new to this club but my biggest thing is getting everyone to buy into it and getting the town involved," he said.
"It's been good, it's been very open and comfortable for me to fit in.
"It's definitely a good town to be part of, not playing footy for the last few years, it took a bit of time to get back into it but it's like riding a bike."
Having only played against his former club a few weeks ago, Goonrey admitted it would be a strange match-up.
"I couldn't miss the opportunity not to play them since I left four years ago, I couldn't miss the opportunity to play them," he said.
"It was good to get the win, it was a bit of an ugly game for us. If they are in it at the end it would be good.
"At the moment we are just focusing on us getting there and whoever our opponent is will be."
READ ALSO:
Hawks have flown somewhat under the radar this season, with a lot of the headlines in Group 10 being about other sides.
Coached by Shane Rodney, the hard-working Hawks are no easy beats, an opinion Goonrey shares.
"I think they've got a really good coach who teaches them those one per cent plays," he said.
"Country footy is usually about who is tougher and completes their sets. They seem to be able to do that to a tee.
"We have beaten them throughout the year but at this time of the season you don't go into any game half-hearted."
Saturday's preliminary final will kick-off at 2:15pm.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.