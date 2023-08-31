Just 12 months ago, Kristen Coady was told by numerous people she'd struggle to walk again.
But on Saturday, she'll run out for the Dubbo Demons in the AFL Central West women's grand final.
In July 2022, Coady severely broke her leg playing against the Bathurst Giants at South Dubbo Oval in a regular season match, an injury which some people would concede ends their sporting career.
Following months of recovery, rehab and trying to get herself right for the season, Coady admitted it was a long process just to be able to get back to training.
"The recovery felt like it went slowly, I was so impatient to be back on my feet," she said.
"I set myself a goal to walk onto the field with my team at last year's final, and I managed to hobble along behind them.
"Then I wanted to be fit enough to start pre-season training. I could barely run 20m at a time, my leg just didn't have endurance, and my muscles and joints needed a lot of work to recover from being in the boot for so long."
While she might not have been able to run, the Demons' forward was forced to look at other alternatives to regain some fitness.
"I did a lot of bike riding, hundreds of kilometres some months, a lot of swimming and more calf raises than I could even count," she said.
"I also had the benefit of people telling me I'd never be as fast or as powerful again, or I probably should hang up the boots now, but nothing motivates me more than being told I can't do something.
She may have not been able to run for most of the time leading into round one, but it didn't stop her from returning in style, kicking four goals against the Bathurst Bushrangers.
Sitting as the second-leading goal kicker in the competition this season, Coady's comeback has been nothing short of amazing but there are still some limitations.
"I still can't run huge distances, I'm still working on that, and I've had to modify my playing style a lot to slot back into the team and be useful," she said.
"But I'm also the oldest member of the team so I don't think anyone expects me to be doing the same hard work as some of the younger girls.
"I'm just happy to be back out there kicking goals and having fun."
Coady and Mikaela Cullen have formed a lethal duo up front for the Demons this season, with the duo kicking 49 goals between them so far.
Funnily enough, the Coady-Cullen duo aren't natural forwards, with coach Peter Martinoli opting to move the pair forward earlier in the season.
"The girls are growing into their positions and playing some great footy," she said.
"For me personally, it has been great to play the full season, I always told Pete (Martinoli) I wanted to play in the forward line and I feel like I've proven myself there this year."
Familiar faces like Em Warner and Kaitlyn Waldie are always reliable, this new crop of Demons have been building all season.
"At the start of the season we are always nervous about what the year will bring, we usually lose a few players and have to recruit to fill the gaps," Coady said.
"This year was amazing, we found an awesome bunch of new players who've brought so much to the team and even though we've been winning almost all of our games from early in the season, it really feels like we've been clicking well in the last six weeks or so."
Last season, the two clubs met in the grand final, a game which Coady missed and the Giants won.
Watching on from the sidelines as her team lost the title to their biggest rivals, the Demons' star said their no shortage of motivation this season.
"I had to learn how to be a good spectator last year, I hate watching from the sidelines and not being able to get amongst it on the field," she said.
"Last year was particularly hard, but in 2021 we didn't get a crack at a premiership because of COVID, so I'd love for 2023 to be our year."
Coming up against the Giants on Saturday for the title, Martinoli's team will have to do things the hard way in front of a Bathurst home crowd.
While the Demons may technically be the home side for the match, the game will be played on George Park 1, the Giants' home ground.
READ ALSO:
The Demons have blooded young talents over the past two seasons and it's no secret the newer players have brought a ton of energy.
With a title well up for grabs for the Demons women, Coady confessed they are playing for more than themselves.
"We've got a lot of new girls of the team who haven't played a grand final with us before, and a number of veteran players who haven't brought home a trophy yet, so spirits are high, and we really are all playing for each other," she said.
"Dubbo men haven't had the best season either, so we are really doing it for the whole club. Giants are a solid team and we've both been at the top of the table for years, but it would be so nice to come home to Dubbo with medals around our neck this year.
"We are all really committed to growing the sport here in Dubbo too, so hopefully a win will give us some momentum and encourage some young girls to start playing footy next year."
Saturday's match between the Giants and Demons will be their third consecutive grand final clash, with the former winning the past two.
The grand final will begin at 12:30pm.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.