Rob Lister said winning an award for a hut he built on top of Mount Conobolas, Orange, in the snow, was "pretty special".
The Dubbo builder, who began his career in Nyngan, said there's nothing like recognition from your peers to reinforce the quality of the projects you're putting out into the world.
Mr Lister is managing director of BLD Constructions, which has won the Master Builder's Association's 2023 Western NSW Excellence in Building award for the best commercial project in its price range, for the small house which is being used as luxury short-term accommodation.
"It's a great shot in the arm for the employees at BLD, that what they're producing is being recognised as high quality," Mr Lister told the Daily Liberal.
Working with Mudgee-based Cameron Anderson Architects on the project, the two companies created Basalt Studios, which has gone on to win multiple awards.
The project struck a chord with Mr Lister and the companies plan to work together on more accommodation dwellings to meet the market for short-term stay housing. A prototype design is already in the works.
Mr Lister said the new range of "huts" would benefit people who own small lots out of town and are looking for somewhere to stay while they build their house.
The accommodation - which can be transported - would also suit backpackers or any seasonal staff working on farms and orchards, as well as the B&B market.
"After the project [in Orange] we've become very interested in that area and we're hoping to try and create some more huts ... a more affordable option [for people]," Mr Lister said.
"Given construction costs are so high and getting people into remote areas is so hard, [we're] trying to make a transportable option for short-term stay accommodation."
The Basalt Studios project brought together "a lot of different elements" including rammed earth, metal cladding, and timber floors and lining, and polished concrete flooring.
"It was nice to work with some high grade materials and see it all come together," Mr Lister said.
"The challenges were the location, sitting on top of Mount Conobolas, and building over the winter period. It snowed on us quite a lot and it rained nearly every second day.
"But there was certainly a lot of reward in the project when it all came together."
The accommodation has received wide commendation with excellent reviews. Australian Traveller magazine nominated Basalt number one out of the top 10 emerging stays in Australia.
BLD is predominantly a commercial builder, and is responsible for a number of projects around Dubbo including childcare centres, medical centres, and industrial and commercial sheds. They also do architecturally-designed residential houses.
IN OTHER NEWS
Mr Lister prides himself on attention to detail, the quality of the end product, and customer service.
The building industry has been affected by COVID like everything, and Mr Lister said the labour shortage, and rise in materials costs, were affecting projects. His business, however, is lucky to have a lot of projects ahead of them.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.