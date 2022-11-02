On November 2, you wouldn't expect the thermometer to be reading 5.5 degrees. But that's what was recorded at 6am for Dubbo.
Further across the central west, snow and sleet was falling, with falls at Mt Canobolas and Yetholme making for some wintery pictures.
The cold wind meant Dubbo was expected to reach a maximum of 14 degrees on Wednesday, before 18 Thursday and back into the 20s for the rest of the week.
Sunny weather is predicted to reach us early next Monday and Tuesday, with the rain expected to also stay away for a few days.
October was the wettest month in more than two decades with the city seeing 16 days of rain last month.
Heavy rainfalls on November 1 pushed the total rainfall figures for 2022 up to 1004mm of rain, well above the average of 478mm to this point of the year.
In Orange, the city is on the verge of its coldest November day in 34 years.
Wednesday is predicted to reach a high of eight degrees and a low of one. If it fails to reach eight and stays below 6.9 degrees, it will officially be the coldest November day since 1988.
Thursday will be warmer however with a high of 12 and a low of two forecast and we might even see the sun at some point before the week is out.
All access roads to Mount Canobolas are closed as of Wednesday morning.
