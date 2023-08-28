Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Community

A group of former firefighters restore rare firetruck

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
August 28 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A piece of fire fighting history is getting a new lease on life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. Have a tip? rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.