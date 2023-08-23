Daily Liberal
Construction begins on shared pathway along Macquarie River Dubbo

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated August 23 2023 - 11:30am, first published 11:00am
Building has begun on a new pathway along the Macquarie River, and a local regeneration group says it's a positive step for the community - as long as the bush is not disturbed.

