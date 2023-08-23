Building has begun on a new pathway along the Macquarie River, and a local regeneration group says it's a positive step for the community - as long as the bush is not disturbed.
Dubbo Regional Council, together with the NSW Government, are building the $3.2 million Legacy Pathway which they say will "significantly enhance" the "connectivity" of the riverbank precinct.
The 320-metre shared pathway, located along the eastern riverbank behind the Dubbo CBD, will offer four viewing platforms, allowing users to overlook the river.
Council claims the viewing platforms will be constructed in areas that avoid the structural root zones and tree protection zones of the mature river red gums.
Daryl Green, member of RiverCare Group Dubbo, said the pathway seemed like "a great idea as long as it's not interfering" with the gum's root systems.
"I think anything that gives access to our river system and the values of that is good. We'd [the RiverCare group members] be pleased as long as it's done in an ecologically- and environmentally-sensitive way," Mr Green told the Daily Liberal.
Mr Green has been calling for a wider vegetation corridor along the bank, further along from the CBD.
He said: "I do think our vegetated corridor along the river is too narrow, and should be expanded. The erosion along Sandy Beach indicates we really need to have 50 metres of vegetation out from each bank."
The pathway will reportedly improve access to the boat ramp and parking spaces for vehicles and trailers.
Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson said the project had been on the agenda for some time.
"It takes a lot of work behind the scenes to get large scale projects such as this one to the construction phase. I am pleased we are another step closer to seeing this project come to life and improve the recreational amenity and opportunities for the city," Clr Dickerson said.
Council secured $3 million in funding from the NSW Government's Department of Planning, Industry and Environment's NSW Public Spaces Legacy Program for the pathway.
The legacy program was developed to support council to increase assessments of development and rezoning applications to create new development capacity and meet demand for housing and employment, council said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Minister for Planning and Public Spaces, Paul Scully, said the government was pleased to provide funding and support to improve access to the tranquil Macquarie River.
"Access to public open space provides essential amenity for communities. This pathway will be a tourist drawcard offering stunning views across the river, while providing a great recreational asset for those living nearby," Mr Scully said.
The tender for construction was awarded to David Payne Constructions in August and construction is expected to be completed in February 2024.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.