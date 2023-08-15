Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Rivercare Group Dubbo reflects on 21 years of service to community

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated August 15 2023 - 11:06am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo RiverCare Group members Bron Powell, Sean Graham, Phil and Annette Priest with Gem, Jane Menzies and Daryl Green, prepare for Clean Up Australia Day. Picture by Belinda Soole
Dubbo RiverCare Group members Bron Powell, Sean Graham, Phil and Annette Priest with Gem, Jane Menzies and Daryl Green, prepare for Clean Up Australia Day. Picture by Belinda Soole

Dubbo Rivercare, a community-driven environmental initiative, is marking its 21st year of dedicated efforts to preserve and protect the local waterways and riparian ecosystems.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.