Dubbo Rivercare, a community-driven environmental initiative, is marking its 21st year of dedicated efforts to preserve and protect the local waterways and riparian ecosystems.
Founded in 2002, the organisation has been actively engaged in enhancing the health of Dubbo's rivers and surrounding areas, a testament to the commitment of its members and volunteers.
Daryl Green, a long-standing member of Dubbo Rivercare, reflected on the group's journey and achievements.
Mr Green joined in 2011 after retiring from his position as general manager of the Western Catchment Management Authority.
"I joined when I retired in 2011 because I was just interested in staying in the environmental area, so I've been in there for over 12 years - just over half the time it's been operating," he said.
Reflecting on the changes seen during his tenure, Mr Green noted there had been a great change in the river.
"Some of the plantings that were done 15 to 20 years ago, they look really good, and you look at the river and you think well, that's made a difference," he said.
Dubbo Rivercare's primary activities include planting native vegetation to restore riparian areas, combating invasive plant species, and collaborating with local authorities to maintain the ecological balance.
"Most of our work now is doing some plantings, but also just keeping some of the environmental weeds out of the river and particularly garden escapees," he said.
"They're quite legitimate in gardens but once they get into the riparian area, they can be competing with native species," he said.
Despite challenges and changing volunteer participation, Dubbo Rivercare remains steadfast in its mission.
"You sort of think sometimes you're losing the battle of making a difference, but then you look at some of these other riparian areas and you think well, yeah, we are making a difference," he said.
"It's actually maintaining. We might not be improving greatly, but we're certainly maintaining a lot of the natural areas."
The group conducts regular working bees, typically twice a month, where volunteers gather to carry out essential tasks.
"We have working bees every fortnight, one on a Saturday morning and one on Sunday morning for two hours," he said.
"We don't do working days over January because people are on holidays and things like that, and it's too hot."
With a group ranging in ages from 15 to 80, the six to 12 volunteers enjoy helping each other look after the natural area, Mr Green said.
"We primarily work in the urban areas - they're our focal points although we do go out to Troy Bridge occasionally," he said.
If residents want to attend one of the working bees, Dubbo RiverCare Group will announce it on their Facebook page.
There are plans for an Open Day in September for the community to come and see the work they do and look at the conservation efforts.
"We will be inviting people to just come and try and plant some trees or do some work and everyone will be welcome," he said.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
