A Dubbo fire brigade has celebrated 75 years of answering calls for help from the community.
Current and former volunteers of the Burrabadine Rural Fire Brigade - formed in 1948 to service part of Dubbo - came together on Saturday, August 20, to celebrate the milestone.
Rural Fire Service (RFS) Assistant Commissioner Paul Seager said all the brigade's members past and present should be proud of the service they have provided to the Orana community.
"The Burrabadine Brigade has a proud history of community and spirit, putting in a lot of effort developing their skills across 75 years of operations," he said.
"The brigade has played an important role in supporting aerial firefighting for the Orana team, even loading the first Large Air Tanker to ever operate out of Dubbo.
I know the community is in safe hands with such a dedicated group of volunteers and I thank current and former members for their commitment and the service they provide."
On the day, members reminisced about their time within the brigade and shared memories of the historic Burrabadine CAT 2 Tanker that is on display at the RFS Training Academy in Dubbo. The truck was built for the Australian Army in the 1960s and converted to a Bush Fire Tanker in the 1980s.
Twenty-one Long Service Medals totalling 581 years of voluntary service were also presented to members of the brigade.
"I particularly want to congratulate Gordon Cox on receiving the Long Service Medal 1st, 2nd and 3rd Clasps for 46 years' service," assistant commissioner Seager said.
READ ALSO:
"Since joining the RFS in 1976, Gordon has held multiple positions and been a valued member of the Service."
Assistant Commissioner Seager said the Burrabadine Brigade continues to be very active with 30 members who attend incidents including bush fires, grass fires, structure fires, motor vehicle accidents and assist the NSW SES with storm and flood damage.
The brigade was also presented with one Life Membership Certificate, an honour it may choose to bestow upon any member to recognise significant service and contribution.
"The hard work and professionalism of all RFS members does not go unnoticed and while they do not ask for praise, we should take this opportunity to acknowledge their contribution and commitment to their community," assistant commissioner Seager said.
"We must also thank the family, friends, employers and colleagues of these and all volunteers.
We know it takes their support to help our members do what they do to save lives and property."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign-up to our latest newsletter:
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.