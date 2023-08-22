Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Education

Vet students visit Dubbo in trip organised by Dr Duncan McGinness

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated August 22 2023 - 12:49pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

What does a day in the life of a vet in the country look like?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.