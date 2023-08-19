Get ready to light up the streets of Dubbo, the DREAM Festival is just around the corner.
The Dubbo DREAM Festival lantern parade will be held on Saturday, September 9.
Before the big day, students and members of the community are invited to take part in one of the lantern making workshops at the Western Plains Cultural Centre.
The school workshops will be on September 4 to 8, while the community workshops will be held on September 3.
The students will get to work with professional artists from LightnUp Inc Lismore.
The community workshop are open to participants aged five years and older. There will be a morning session from 9.30am to 12.30pm and an afternoon session from 1.30pm to 4.30pm.
The cost is $25.
"The lantern making workshops provide the stepping stones for school students, community groups and businesses to participate in the event and join the mass of magical lanterns for the street parade," WPCC education officer Rebecca Walker said.
Bookings for the DREAM lantern workshops are essential as places are limited. To book the community workshop visit 123 Tix.
Booking for school workshops are available here.
The Dubbo DREAM Festival runs during the month of September.
The lantern parade will be held from 7pm on Saturday, September 9. It will travel from the corner of Macquarie and Talbragar Streets through to Victoria Park.
The main stage at Victoria Park will feature some of the region's best artists, while market stalls will display local foods, handmade jewellery, clothing and more.
There will also be a child-friendly DREAMland with activities and entertainment.
