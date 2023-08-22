Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Mullengudgery Merino stud at Nyngan celebrates 100-year milestone

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
Updated August 22 2023 - 3:15pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It has survived the challenges of droughts, floods and commodity price upheavals, along with the inevitable change of breeding fads and consumer taste.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.