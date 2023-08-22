A country council has ditched their banking provider in response to the controversial closure of a local branch.
The Warren Shire Council made the decision to stop using the services of the National Australia Bank (NAB) after it announced its branches in Warren, Gilgandra and Wellington would be closing permanently in August.
Warren Shire Council Mayor, Milton Quigley, called the closure "short-sighted" and said council would rather "support a bank that supports its community".
"In light of NAB's closure announcement, we lobbied extensively for the bank to retain its local presence, including writing to their CEO stating this decision was short-sighted, given our vibrant agriculturally based community," he said.
"The reply I received was not encouraging, with this situation prompting us to consider investigating the transfer of council's banking facilities to another bank that continues to support our residents by having a branch presence in Warren."
NAB says a decline in foot traffic over the past few years and a shift towards online banking services drove the decision to close the three branches.
According to NAB's data, 47 per cent of Gilgandra customers, 48 per cent of Wellington customers and 50 percent of Warren customers have only visited their local branch once in the last 12 months.
But Cr Quigley - who runs the local dental practice in Warren - said many of his patients are still using cheques to pay for their appointments.
"Onsite banking and face-to-face banking services are required to meet the needs of our demographic and offer an economic and social benefit to our entire community," adds Mayor Quigley.
"The closure of these branches means all NAB customers living and working in Warren Shire will now need to travel to Dubbo for in-person banking services, a fact which shows no understanding from the bank about the community in which it is serving."
While most NAB customers in Warren are registered for online banking, around seven percent rely solely on in-person services.
The Warren Shire Council is now in the process of switching its banking services to the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), the only big bank remaining in town.
"CBA's commitment to retain its local branch for at least another three years in Warren Shire, has encouraged Council to support a financial institution that is maintaining its presence and commitment to our community," said Cr Quigley.
Warren Shire Council General Manager, Gary Woodman, says moving council's finances to CBA in light of the local NAB branch closure makes "good business sense".
"From an operational perspective, moving Council's banking facility to CBA makes good financial sense due to its competitive pricing model, the large fee waiver incentives and in consideration of the ongoing costs of service delivery," says Mr Woodman.
"On occasion, council has a need for cash-based transactions and a bank with a local presence can support our ongoing requirements, to ensure we maintain efficient and effective service delivery for the people of Warren Shire."
NAB customers in Warren will still be able to withdraw cash, deposit cash and cheques and check their account balances in person at the local post office.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
