There's no doubt a few more little kids wanting to enter the ballet when they're older after a special event at Macquarie Regional Library recently.
All things dance were celebrated when the the Australian Ballet hosted its second interactive workshop, the first having been for seniors.
Created for preschool-aged children, the workshops catered for kids of all learning styles and physical abilities. No previous dance experience was necessary as it was all about fun and movement.
Daily Liberal photographer Belinda Soole was in attendance and captured the moments above.
