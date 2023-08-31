With more than 70 families and two wards, Legacy Dubbo does a lot of work to support families that have lost loved ones serving their country.
Legacy Week, taking place this week is an annual event, aiming to raise awareness and funds for Legacy, a 100-year-old organisation committed to assisting families affected by the impacts of war and conflict.
Funds raised go towards helping families out around the home and garden, supplying technology such as iPads or even special trips.
Annette Priest, Dubbo Legacy Chairperson, said one poignant example was a 17-year-old boy who was preparing to undertake the Kokoda Trail.
"Legacy is financing his trek on the Kokoda Trail this year," Ms Priest said.
"He and his brother are looked after by Legacy because their father died following a peacekeeping mission to the Solomon Islands."
Since 1990, Australia has had 70,000 Australian troops either peacekeeping or in war zones in the Middle East.
"People don't realise that we look after families from all the different conflicts and peace keeping missions," Ms Priest said.
She also highlighted the broader significance of the support group's efforts.
"Legacy supports families who are suffering from the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder, and also other mental health illnesses as well," she said.
"We've got a few ex-service people in Dubbo who have been to the conflicts since 1990.
"For a lot of them who have been to the Middle East, Iran, Afghanistan, it's definitely not easy."
The week kicked off with a vibrant start, as the Dubbo Legacy team set up a stall at the Macquarie Street Rotunda markets on Sunday, August 27.
Ms Priest said they got to meet a lot of new people and just let them know what Legacy is all about.
"One of the problems is that our younger people and new Australians in Dubbo haven't experienced the horrors of war and many are not aware of just what Legacy does," she said.
Through engaging with the community, the support group aims to bridge this gap in understanding and encourage more support for the cause.
The main event of Legacy Week begins this Thursday, August 31 with a series of activities and stalls scheduled to run until Sunday.
The group will be selling badges, bears, pens and key rings from their Shopfront on Macquarie Street.
As Legacy Week progresses, the team will continue to connect with the community at popular spots across Dubbo.
"We'll have a table at the bottom of the escalators at Dubbo City Centre," Ms Priest said
Additionally, on Saturday morning, they will be present at the Dubbo Farmers Markets, engaging with the community and spreading awareness.
"We'll have the cadets helping us also on Saturday morning," she said.
Ms Priest emphasised that the funds raised during Legacy Week have a direct and lasting impact on the local community.
"All the money that we raise stays in Dubbo," she said.
"We're very grateful to the community for the donations that they make to Legacy."
