Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Photos from Dubbo South Public School's Community Wellbeing Day

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 21 2023 - 1:11pm, first published 12:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's hoped a first-of-its-kind event will help students, families and staff at Dubbo South Public School learn and develop.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.