It's hoped a first-of-its-kind event will help students, families and staff at Dubbo South Public School learn and develop.
A Community Wellbeing Day was held on Thursday, August 17, with community service providers from around the region joining parents and carers at the school.
The day was organised as a way to raise awareness around the providers who offer an array of programs for children, parents and families in areas such as NDIS, mental health, grief and loss, employment, cultural awareness and wellbeing support.
Services who visited the school included NALAG, Buninyong SACC Playgroup, Spear and Arrow Therapeutic Services, Mission Australia, headspace, Connecting Community Services, IndidgConnect, BapistCare Hope Street, Youth off the Streets, Uniting, and Interrelate.
There was also a yoga demonstration, F45 obstacle course and a kindness rock activity for children and their families to participate in and learn various ways they can support their wellbeing, whether they are at school, at home or in the community.
"The day was all about empowering our families to seek the additional support they may need to continue to grow as a family and assist their children with the best opportunities to learn and develop during their time with us here at Dubbo South Public School," the school's student support officer Amy Welbourne said.
"It is the first of what we hope will be many days like this that will continue to build in momentum and will see more families actively seeking support from the amazing services we have on offer here in Dubbo."
