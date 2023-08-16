It's a role he has never done before and one he has no experience in but Ben Strachan can't wait to take on the challenge of being the Dubbo District Cricket Association president.
Strachan will replace outgoing president Ben Semmler, with the latter to stay on the executive as treasurer for the 2023/24 season.
The pair will be joined on the executive by Joe Crampton (vice president) and Shelvin Narayan (secretary).
One of the more experienced cricketers in Dubbo, the Macquarie all-rounder will lead a somewhat new-look board.
"Exciting is one word (to describe it), I'm a bit nervous too because I have never really done a job like this before," he said.
"Benny (Semmler) over the last couple of years, I don't think anyone would have wanted to be in his shoes with the new Play HQ system and COVID.
"Unfortunately, he is moving on to the next aspect of his life and didn't want to take it on again.
"I'm just as much nervous as I am excited, I'm looking forward to the challenge. The only thing I'd love to see is Dubbo cricket having a strong showing in all aspects and just having a smooth season would be amazing."
With Semmler stepping away from his role as president, Strachan admitted having his predecessor around was a big reason why he opted to step into the role.
"Benny and I caught up a little while ago, he explained to me that he had too much of a workload and couldn't really go again," he said.
"We had a discussion and I said I would be willing to put my hand up but I needed him close.
"Just for someone to lean on if something happens or even in a meeting, he can step in and give me a hand when needed.
"He has done an amazing job and still having him around is going to have a massive help."
In a massive change, the Dubbo cricket season will only run for 18 weeks due to an early Easter in 2024.
Crampton is one of five members of this season's board under the age of 30 as the organisation moves towards the future.
"I think it's a great thing, Dubbo is experiencing somewhat of a changing of the guard when it comes to cricket at the moment," Strachan said of the younger board members.
"There are a lot of younger guys in their 20s coming through and in past years, a lot of those guys haven't been willing to put their hands up and do roles.
"They are coming through, putting their hands up and getting a say in cricket which is great.
"The older guys are all hitting about 40 years old at the moment and it's a great thing to see these younger ones come through, put their hand up and get involved."
Round one of all three grades will begin on October 7 with the RSL Whitney Cup having a bye weekend on October 21/22 for the Western Zone Premier League.
As was the case in the 2022/23 season, RSL Pinnington and Kelly Cup matches won't be played when Dubbo hosts the NSW Touch Junior State Cup Northern Conference.
The grand finals for all grades will be on March 23 and 24.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
