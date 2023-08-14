Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Charles Sturt University to offer Bachelor of Nursing for international students at Dubbo campus

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated August 14 2023 - 4:20pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With a shortage of nurses in regional and rural areas, Charles Sturt University is trying to combat the issue by offering on-campus positions for international students interested in pursuing a career in the industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.