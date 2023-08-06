Residents may need to take some extra time getting around Warren for the next two weeks.
Warren Shire Council has contracted Patches Asphalt to undertake repairs and asphalt works in multiple street across the region.
Works will take place between Hale Street and Stafford Street, and in Stafford Street, from Dubbo Street to Chester Street from Monday, August 7 until Sunday, August 20.
The council has said these essential works are necessary to repair and improve the road condition.
Works will be undertaken during the day for a period of two weeks, weather permitting. It is anticipated works will require half road closures in Dubbo Street and Stafford Street, with one through lane in operation adjacent to the works area.
Detours will be in place, allowing access to all businesses and residences, however parking may be on the opposite side of the road to where the business or residence is located.
Once asphalt works are complete, permanent road markings including painted traffic control lines, pedestrian crossings and marked parking bays, will be applied.
The council has asked for residents to "bear with them" and that they appreciate resident's "patience and cooperation" while these critical road improvement works are carried out.
For further information you can contact council's Roads Infrastructure Manager, Stephen Glen on 02 6847 6632.
