Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Dubbo Family Doctors receptionist Lesley Sullivan celebrates 50 years

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated August 4 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On the best of days and worst of days Lesley Sullivan's warm smile has been greeting patients to a local doctor's clinics for five decades.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.