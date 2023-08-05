Five Questions With... Active - On The Move Rehab's Nic Grose

Local businesswoman Nic Grose juggles her career, family and many interests each day but loves it.
In a 'five questions with...' feature piece with the Daily Liberal, Nic Grose, an exercise physiologist from Active - On the Move Rehab explains how she came to be where she is and just how she manages with coaching sporting teams and being president of organisations like Dubbo Touch Football.
1. How did you get started into your role at one the move?
I am an Accredited Exercise Physiologist and Active - on the move rehab (OTM) was a collaboration with Ryan Medley and myself.
After Ryan's injury he was my patient, I was treating him in a small purpose built home gym out at his parents house.
This prompted us to find a space that could be set up not only for Ryan's rehab but for all individuals with disability/ chronic conditions.
I was the practitioner while Ryan and his wife Casey were the admin team. The purpose was for OTM to be a fun, motivating, inclusive and non sterile space for exercise therapy and rehab.
2. You are involved a lot of community groups and so on, how do you manage to juggle everything?
I am involved with all the sports that my family participate in.
I believe that you should always give back and sport is super important to me, it has been a massive part of my life and will always be.
It really is rewarding to be involved not only as a player but also a volunteer. I also like to have involvement in non sporting committees such as Clare's Angels, this one is close to my heart.
Yes, it all takes up a lot of time but I guess how I manage it is just simply by being organised (sometimes the wheels fall off).
We have a family calendar that is all synced and we do our best to put everything in the calendar, juggle is probably the right word and I'm getting better at saying no but I do like being busy, I'm not generally one to sit around and I actually this comes from my upbringing.
I truely do everything to make a difference, and to be a good person and role model to my family.
3. What advice would you give to someone looking to get involved in any industry?
I feel like the biggest thing is you don't need an invite to be involved, if you have a passion then go and chase it, if it requires a qualification what are the ways you can get that qual, volunteer in anyway possible and just have a crack really, I can't see anyone knocking back a helper.
4. What's the future hold for you?
Wouldn't we all like to know that answer individually. I plan to be my husband and kids biggest supporter, I can't wait to see what the future holds for them really.
Business wise we are about to start to turn soil on our new build which is exciting so I can't wait to see that happening and growing OTM further. I know that sport will always be a part of my life, volunteering and helping in general.
5. You've been pretty successful, what's the secret to your success?
I have been super lucky to have done so many things in my life from sporting to business to having a family, amazing friends, travel, the list goes on.
I guess everyone measures success in different ways and I really don't know the answer but I guess it's just being involved and like I mentioned above just having a crack.
There has been may times where things haven't gone the way I would have hoped but a little cliche but really we learn from mistakes and if we don't that's where problems arise. I feel like I'm a very honest person, I own my mistakes, aim to improve and move on.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
