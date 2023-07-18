Daily Liberal
Proposed $5.5 million expansion for the Dubbo City Animal Shelter

By Allison Hore
Updated July 18 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 4:00pm
Dubbo's "outdated" and "struggling" animal shelter could get a multimillion dollar makeover under a development application currently on exhibition.

