"Definitely apply."
That's the advice Dubbo's Charlie Shadwell has for any university students looking at their scholarship options.
Mr Shadwell is a fifth-year student studying a Bachelor of Veterinary Biology and Veterinary Science.
He's also one of seven students from the Orana region to be awarded an RASF rural scholarship.
"Scholarships are hugely helpful for anyone at university. Everyone has a diverse range of backgrounds and that shouldn't limit your capacity to learn and build yourself up," Mr Shadwell said.
"[The scholarships I've been awarded] have really enabled me to get through university so I don't have to stress about doing excessive amounts of casual work and can focus on my degree."
Mr Shadwell is hoping to use that degree to work in the artificial sheep breeding industry, while also doing some mixed practice veterinary work in the off-season.
"I really see the importance of maximising the efficiency in which we can produce sheep and cattle going forward with an ever-increasing population and the demand for high quality and quantity food and fibre," he said.
In 2022, agricultural ministers in Australia agreed to work towards the implementation of electronic sheep and goat tags by 2025.
It's another area of excitement for Mr Shadwell as those in his field will be able to use the data for further production improvements.
Overall, Mr Shadwell said agriculture was an "awesome" industry to be involved in at the moment due to the positivity and people's openness to adapt to change and try new things.
Mr Shadwell is one of seven Orana students to be awarded a RASF Rural Scholarship. Dubbo's Swazi Sharma and Bella Wilson also received scholarship funding, as well as Emily Barton from Collarenebri, Maddy Jerrett from Coonamble, Hugh Ord from Coolah, and Lewis Roth from Spring Flat.
The RAS Foundation awards up to $6000 to Rural Scholarship recipients undertaking full-time study, or up to $3000 for those studying part-time.
Applications for the 2024 RASF Rural Scholarship are now open and will close on September 17. For further information visit www.rasf.org.au.
Hi, I'm the deputy editor at Dubbo's Daily Liberal. I've worked as a journalist at the Daily Liberal for a number of years, covering all that's happening at council, as well as politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.
