The central west has a thriving wedding scene and this will be on display at the Lazy River Estate Winter Markets and Wedding Open Day.
Emily Bush, general manager, said they were expecting around 4,500 people to turn up for the annual event which was a nice morning out, the opportunity to stroll around the river, eat some tasty snacks and have a gander at the wedding expo.
"It's a good day to showcase Dubbo businesses and showcase who they are. It's a nice morning to go down and have a shop, get some food, have a coffee, come back up ... the markets get the foot traffic for the Wedding Open Day and vice versa," Ms Bush told the Daily Liberal.
Ms Bush said the central west is a "destination wedding" location, as is Lazy River Estate which hosts weddings on its grounds.
"Lazy River in particular, being that shorter distance out of town, having that natural environment on the back of the river, being that one-stop venue, not many in the city can offer that, with catering, the ceremony and photos," she said.
She said there was "a village" of wedding suppliers in the region who will come together for the Wedding Open Day.
"It does take a village to put on a wedding. There's about 30 wedding venues coming, which is our biggest one yet. [There will be people doing] cake, entertainment, photos, videographers, stylists, dress makers, bridal and formal wear - a whole calibre of different vendors from the region who also do events, not just weddings."
Ms Bush said she hadn't noticed the cost-of-living affecting weddings too much, though intimate weddings were on-trend.
"We're seeing a lot more intimate weddings. We do get the occasional larger wedding but we're usually around 100 to 120 guests as a trend. We've seen a few outside and a lot more cocktail, relaxed-feel weddings, stand-up - we've got a few of those booked in for the rest of the year."
Lazy River Estate has undergone renovations recently, with extensions to the building, a new deck, a new vegetable patch, and more sustainable touches - including chickens - to allow them to offer 'paddock to plate' catering.
"It gives the client a bit more variety rather than being inside - there's some new spots in the estate they can host their event," Ms Bush said.
"I think it is important knowing where your products are coming from. I think that's a big thing. Sustainability, going away from mass production and supporting local suppliers, we believe is quite important."
She encouraged the community to come out and support the event and the local vendors at the markets.
"There will be live music on the deck and people can come down and have a coffee and enjoy the atmosphere," she said.
The wedding vendors will be on site from 9am until 12 noon in the function centre and the markets runs from 9am until 2pm.
The Lazy River Estate Markets and Wedding Open Day will take place at Lazy River Estate, 29R Old Dubbo Road, Dubbo, on Sunday, July 23. Fund out more at https://lazyriverestate.com.au
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
