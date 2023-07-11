Bird enthusiasts including some new breeders flew into Dubbo on Sunday, July 9 to showcase their poultry and perhaps pick up an award or two.
The 41st annual Dubbo Poultry Club Show had 670 entries from 11 categories, with participants travelling from all over the state to show the birds they'd been breeding throughout the year.
Keen poultry exhibitors came from far and wide, including from Tambar Springs, Mudgee, Trundle, Bathurst, Parkes and Dunedoo.
Rachel Condon, club and show secretary, said it was a "vibrant" atmosphere at the Dubbo Showground with like-minded individuals enjoying each other's company and viewing the birds on show.
Judges"The shed was just alive with excellent-quality fowl. We had some very enthusiastic exhibitors, including some really keen juniors ranging in age from six to 16," Ms Condon told the Daily Liberal.
She said junior competitors were the future of the poultry club.
"They're always keen and energetic for a win, to showcase their birds, and just to show people what they've been doing at home. It's important they get recognised for their hard work," Ms Condon said.
For the first time ever at a Dubbo Poultry Club Show, two new breeds were in attendance - a Sicilian Buttercup and a Sumatra chicken.
"They're rare breeds, so they're not even in our schedule but we managed to add them," Ms Condon said.
The most hotly-contested category of the day was the Ancona class, which had 13 birds entered which was "quite lengthy" a process for the judges.
Grand Champion Bird of Show was exhibited by Ian Young. It was an Old English Game Partridge pullet, and Reserve Grand Champion Bird of Show was a white call duck, exhibited by Misty Downs Poultry.
The Champion Junior award went to Apryl Newby, who exhibited a Belgian Bantam, and Reserve Champion Junior was Maddie Tanner with her Modern Game black red cockerel.
Club president, Ryan Harris, took out two awards - Reserve Champion Heavy Breed Soft Feather Bantam with a Black Orpington, and Champion Hard Feather Other Than OEG and Pit Game Bantam, which was a Black Red Modern cockerel.
She said of her Dubbo club comrades: "I really like the socialising, it's a really dynamic group of people, they all have something different to contribute to the club, and I think that's what makes a successful show."
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
