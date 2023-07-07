A poppy-covered potty has been named among Australia's "most colourful" public toilets.
The toilet block - located at Macquarie Park in Warren - was one of two public toilets in Australia given an honourable mention in the Continence Foundation of Australia's annual Great Dunny Hunt.
Bastian Allfrey, the renowned artist behind the ANZAC memorial mural on the toilet block, took to social media to express his surprise about the title. Elsewhere in the region, his eye-catching murals can be seen on old water towers in Warren and Nevertire.
"My poppies toilet from a couple of years ago in Warren is apparently one of Australia's best looking dunnies," he said.
Also named "most colourful" was a toilet block at Princes Park in Battery Point in Tasmania.
The two-month dunny hunt encouraged Australians to take pictures of their favourite public toilet and upload them to the National Public Toilet Map website or app.
The toilets were judged by an expert panel including the Continence Foundation of Australia's CEO Rowan Cockerell, international toilet enthusiast and researcher Katherine Webber and dunny hunter Sean Burford.
"The really rewarding aspect of the Great Dunny Hunt was discovering new locations in rural Australia," said Mr Burford.
"Both toiletmap and other sources have some misplaced or out of date dunnies, so once I had a location I would research it to determine whether there was really a dunny there or not."
The overall winners of the dunny hunt were Petrea who photographed the loo at Bundaberg Airport in Queensland, Darren who snapped the facilities at Lake Pertobe in Warrnambool, Victoria and Clare for her shot of a toilet block at Belair National Park in South Australia.
"With the last two Great Dunny Hunts receiving fantastic nationwide support, we're very excited to see the impact the updated pictures will have on the thousands of Australians experiencing incontinence by identifying nearby toilet facilities that suit their individual needs," said Mr Cockerell.
The event also raised awareness about incontinence, an issue facing an estimated one in four adult Australians. People living with incontinence often find it difficult to leave their home over the fear of not having access to appropriate facilities.
The National Public Toilet Map helps people find accessible public toilets in town and on the road.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
