Maas starts construction on second Insight Early Learning Childcare Centre

By Newsroom
Updated July 6 2023 - 10:06am, first published 10:00am
Renders of what the second Insight Early Learning Childcare Centre will look like. Picture supplied.
Parents looking for childcare in the Dubbo region will be happy to hear a second childcare centre will be opening in Southlakes Estate.

