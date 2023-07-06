Parents looking for childcare in the Dubbo region will be happy to hear a second childcare centre will be opening in Southlakes Estate.
Maas Group Holdings (Maas) has announced the signing of an Agreement for Lease with Insight Early Learning to establish the second childcare centre.
Situated on Stream Avenue, this purpose-built facility will accommodate 92 children between the ages of zero and five.
The new centre will address the high demand for childcare services in Dubbo and play a crucial role in supporting the growth and development of the Southlakes Estate community.
Director of Property Development at Maas, Michael Noonan, said they have always aimed to create a vibrant community that offers comprehensive facilities and services to support the families there.
"By introducing a second childcare facility to Southlakes, we ensure that children and families have convenient access to this essential service," he said.
Insight Early Learning is already operating one childcare centre in Southlakes and it is enthusiastic about expanding its presence within the estate.
"Our existing Southlakes Estate Centre has been extremely popular among residents, and we see a fantastic opportunity to build on the community it has fostered in Southlakes and Dubbo at large, contributing to the ongoing education and development of local children," Sam Day, Director at Insight Early Learning said.
Establishing this second childcare centre in Southlakes responds to the growing national demand for such facilities, particularly in Dubbo and regional New South Wales.
Maas has submitted development applications for similar centres in Wagga, Singleton and Orange, which, if approved, will also provide much-needed childcare places in these areas.
Mr Noonan said the childcare sector "presents an attractive asset class for us", especially as regional areas face increasing challenges in meeting service shortages.
"Maas is committed to working with operators to actively seek additional opportunities in Dubbo and other regions to address the rising demand for quality childcare services," he said.
Construction of the centre, undertaken by Maas Constructions, has already begun, with completion expected by early 2024.
Insight Early Learning's new centre will be equipped with various programs and resources to support children's learning and development, including outdoor playscapes, nature-based experiences like bush kinder excursions, and nutritious meal options prepared by an in-house chef.
