After three attempts, a group of Dubbo netballers finally got the chance to compete at the NSW Junior State Titles.
Dubbo Netball Association sent three to Narellan last weekend to compete in the junior state titles, the first time the competition has been completed in some time.
Dubbo under 14s coach Karen Weekes admitted she was relieved to see her side finally get to experience the full state titles.
"It was pretty hectic, it was a really good weekend for my girls," she said.
"It's the only time that they have been able to play all three days of the junior state titles.
"Because two years ago it was cancelled due to COVID and last year it was rained out after day one."
Weekes was joined by Kathryn George (assistant coach), Emmie McCullough (trainee coach) and Tammy Pickering (manager) on the coaching staff.
Ange Read and Trudy Althofer were in charge of the under 13s while Caroline Dallinger coached the under 12s.
All three teams took on teams from the Central West and other areas of the state, with Weekes explaining there were a few familiar sides.
"All three of our teams are in division two and we are lucky during the year that we get to play against some of our opponents at carnivals," she said.
"We've got 16 other teams we are playing against and don't get a chance to take them all on prior to turning up.
"There were quite a few teams that we had never seen before and a couple of teams that took us by surprise.
"In the under 14s we had expectations of beating a couple of teams that we didn't but we also beat a couple of teams that we didn't think we would."
The under 14s side managed to finish above Mudgee, Bathurst and Orange, with Weekes confessing the final two games were tricky.
"Our last two games were against Orange and Mudgee, funnily enough, we won both of those 23-11," she said.
"Dubbo under 13s beat Orange in their last game as well so we were pretty happy to finish on a high like that."
The under 14s managed to finish 11th in their competition, with Wagga Wagga going through undefeated to win.
"A couple of goals here and there and we would've finished inside the top 10 which would have been a really good result," Weekes said.
The under 13s finished ninth, finishing in the top half of the competition while the under 12s were 13th.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
