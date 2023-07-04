The Rolling Stones and the Peter McDonald Premiership.
Stay with me, there is a comparison.
The Stones had a hit with 'You Can't Always Get What You Want' and that's pretty apt after a lot of talk around Dubbo CYMS' win over Mudgee last Saturday.
It was the match almost everyone in the western footy community was waiting on, the leaders of the Group 11 and Group 10 pool going head-to-head, having each only lost once in the opening eight rounds of the season.
The match definitely lived up to the hype. The first 20 minutes went past in the blink of an eye, such was the quality and speed of the game, while there was a real crackle in the atmosphere around Glen Willow when things started to get tense in the second half.
CYMS ultimately won the gripping encounter 18-12 and it led one onlooker, who is not connected to either side, to say these two deserve to meet in the grand final and, basically, that would be best for the competition.
It raises the question, do footy teams and competitions get what they deserve?
If you asked Dubbo CYMS, they would almost certainly fire back immediately with 'no'.
The Fishies have won the Group 11 minor premiership every year since 2013. It's a staggering achievement and one the club is rightly proud of and it shows the work put in on and off the field works better than most others.
But, in that decade the club has just three premiership victories to its name.
There was no grand final in two of those years because of COVID while there's been shock decider defeats to Parkes, Wellington and, of course, Forbes (on three separate occasions).
Fans of those in green and white probably feel like they've deserved a little more.
Mudgee, on the other side of the competition, only has to look at last year.
The Dragons only lost twice in the regular season and finished top of the Group 10 pool in 2022. But a shock loss to Forbes in week one of the finals meant they had to meet Dubbo CYMS in the semi-finals, and that's where their season ended.
So, where's this going?
CYMS and Mudgee are sitting top of their respective Group 11 and Group 10 pools and it the expectation is they'll still be there after six more rounds when the regular season comes to an end.
But will we see them in a grand final?
Like the Stones said, you can't always get what you want, I wouldn't be banking on them to meet in the decider right now.
That might seem surprising to some, and probably obvious to others, but there's still too many variables at play.
We'll start with the Dragons.
It has to be said, Clay Priest does not look 100 per cent fit. He started from the bench on Saturday and while his power and running game was still huge when he entered the match, the knee he injured earlier in the season was heavily strapped and he appeared to be hampered on a few occasions.
While Priest was on the bench in the first half, CYMS shot out to a 14-0 lead. The Dragons scored two-tries-to-one in the time the former NRL prop was on the park. That shows his value and how much the Dragons need him.
Five-eighth Hayden Carpenter's absence was also felt following a training injury on Friday night and the reshuffle that followed stunted the Dragons' attack.
Take key men out of any side and they struggle, but there is a real sense so much of what Mudgee does revolves around the core group of key players Priest and fellow prop Casey Burgess, Jack Littlejohn, Carpenter, Pacey Stockton and Jack Beasley. One or two of them unavailable or not at their best and the Dragons don't appear to be at the same level.
In the Dragons' first loss of the season, a 42-10 defeat at the hands of Bathurst St Pat's, Priest and Beasley were missing.
That result also showed what Pat's are capable of this season while Orange Hawks can't be ruled out after quietly going about their business in impressive back-to-back wins over Wellington and Forbes.
And what about CYMS? Well, sorry Fishies fans, but we've seen the side miss out before when the expectation is there.
Plus, Parkes is still breathing down their neck and the Spacemen certainly look the real deal this season.
Given the quality in the Group 11 pool, who's to say Wellington, Nyngan, Macquarie or even Forbes won't click and put it all together just for a few weeks at the right time? It's happened before.
The top two may look clear of the pack but it's no guarantee to stay that way in the final weeks of the season, and that's good for the competition.
With so much left to play out, dare I quote Jagger again, us fans might all get satisfaction from this footy season.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
