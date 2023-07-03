RESULT: Defeated Bathurst Panthers 42-12
JUSTIN TOOMEY-WHITE SAYS: "Really proud of the boys today, defensively strong and scored points off the back of that.
"Made some positional changes and it paid off. We've had three tough road trip games so it will be good to be home this weekend against a great team Parkes."
RESULT: Defeated Forbes Magpies 24-22
*ALEX PROUT SAYS: "I'm sapped, it was very draining, very tough game from both sides. There weren't a lot of stoppages, fatigue played a big part.
"To Forbes' credit they never gave up which we expected but we knew it was going to be an 80-minute performance. We said it - not 79, it would be 80 and it proved that today. Top effort by Forbes and top effort by our boys.
"Some of the pressure our defence put on led to us getting the ball and making a half break to just change the momentum but it kept going like that back and forth."
*Shane Rodney unavailable
RESULT: Defeated Nyngan 30-28
ETHAN MCKELLAR SAYS: "I think the key was how we went through our warm-up on the day. The energy and chat just, just so positive.
"I knew if we took that out into the game we would give it a red-hot crack which we did. We finally played a full 80 minutes of simple footy. Completed our sets and got to a kick."
RESULT: Defeated by Orange CYMS 30-28
JAMES TUITAHI SAYS: "On the weekend I wasn't too happy with the result. We turned up with an attitude of just getting there and getting it done.
"We didn't have the right mindset of getting there and getting better and that reflected in the way we played.
"Orange did a great job to stay in the grind. We just weren't up for it on the day. There's a lot to improve on if we are wanting to play finals footy."
RESULT: Defeated Mudgee 18-12
SHAWN TOWNSEND SAYS: "At the back-end of the first half we dropped two balls on tackle one and we didn't get it back for the last five minutes.
"If we'd completed there I reckon we would have got another try and broken their back but straight after half-time they got a call and a try and we were on the back foot for awhile.
"But defensively we were great and getting a win on character and defence is pleasing and it's different to last week so it's another way to win. I'm happy with that, you've got to find other ways to win."
RESULT: Defeated by Dubbo CYMS 18-12
*JACK BEASLEY SAYS: "We take a lot of positives from that. I know it sucks to lose and we expected to win but we definitely take a lot out of our attitude and how our middle stayed together.
"We kept them out for a lot of sets. I'd say they (CYMS) are the benchmark but we don't look into that. We just look at ourselves and what they do is irrelevant to us."
*Clay Priest unavailable
RESULT: Defeated Bathurst St Pat's 41-26
ALEX RONAYNE SAYS: "I think the boys are starting to lift and really wanting to play for each other. The first few games we were a bit all over the shop but playing for each other, we're right now.
"We had to win. That was the talk before the game and at half-time.Jack (Kavanagh) is back next week, we've got Blakey Merritt there, Kane McDermott is back next week so we've been lacking a few players but they're all coming back and it gives us belief."
ZAC MERRITT SAYS: "Our boys, I don't know. I thought we were up for the battle early on but as the game went on we lost our way a little bit.
"This team is a good team and we've got a lot of footy in front of us. We've just got to get back into good footy and playing as a unit.
"We haven't had a full side for the last few weeks. We only had 13 at training and blokes filling in here and there so we've got to address that and get back on the bike."
RESULT: Defeated by Parkes 42-6
JACK SULLIVAN SAYS: "Parkes are a very strong and mature side. Our boys have them too much in the early stages of the game and it's hard to come back from that amount of points.
"It was good to see Braith Green get his first grade debut, he looked strong out there, but we've got a lot to work on this week heading into a strong Mudgee side."
RESULT: Defeated Lithgow 42-6
CHAD PORTER SAYS: "I thought our first half was really good and I think we completed our first eight sets of the game.
"Our second half was a let down again with too many errors but it was a good win from the boys."
RESULT: Defeated by Wellington 42-12
JAKE BETTS: "We've just got to worry about getting the little things right and turning up to games with the right attitude.
"We trained pretty poor on Thursday and we probably got a bit too far ahead of ourselves after the win over Forbes and thought we were world beaters.
"It's about turning up with the right attitude and then that stuff will sort itself out. Hopefully we can turn things around."
RESULT: Defeated by Orange Hawks 24-22
NICK GREENHALGH SAYS: "That was an 80-minute battle. Hawks came to play today and they're a really good side, well-coached.
"We had a couple of opportunities late there but we just couldn't ice them. They kept turning up on their line, credit to the Hawks boys."
