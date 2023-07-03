June was both unusually warm and unusually cool and though a warmish end to winter is on the way, Dubbo locals shouldn't pack away their coats just yet.
June began with an unusually warm string of four consecutive days over 20 degrees which hasn't been seen in Dubbo since 2019, and one of those days was a record, according to a meteorologist.
Weatherzone's Angus Konta said June 3, which reaches 24.2 degrees, was the warmest June day since since 1993.
But the warm weather was short-lived with "a much cooler end to the month as the colder air started to take over".
Wednesday, June 21 was the coldest morning of the month, getting down to -4.7 degrees, and this was also the coldest morning in June since 2002 (-4.9 degrees) and the second-coldest June morning on record.
Unusually, there were nine mornings when the temperature dropped below zero - all in the second half of the month, which is twice the average for June.
"The average number of sub-zero mornings in June for Dubbo is about four, and this year we had nine," Mr Konta told the Daily Liberal.
The colder weather was due to some high pressure, dry spells and some "pretty significant cold fronts" moving through the region towards the end of the month.
"Those cold fronts bring through quite cold air masses. Once the cloud dissipates, and those cold masses are still heading around, we get the opportunity for some very cold nights, and that's why we saw so many cold mornings towards the end of the month."
According to Mr Konta, we will see temperatures that are "quite warm for the rest of winter and rainfall looks like it's going to drop off quite significantly".
"July looks like we should see some close-to-average rainfall, then as we move to August and September, it looks like we're less likely to see above-average rainfall."
Mr Konta said the warmer and drier outlook was the result of the earth moving towards an El Nino weather pattern.
"El Nino hasn't been declared yet but it's looking likely it will be declared quite soon by the Bureau of Meteorology," he said.
According to the Bureau, the El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) Outlook is at El Nino Alert. When El Nino Alert criteria have been met in the past, an El Nino event has developed around 70 per cent of the time.
Despite the forecast being warmer, there are still some chilly days ahead with some three-degree mornings and 15-degree days forecast over the coming week in Dubbo.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
