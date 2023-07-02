Daily Liberal
Home/News/Council

Maas Group Properties in charge of Southlakes Development maintenance

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated July 2 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A resident walks along the footpath in Southlakes. Picture by Amy McIntyre
A resident walks along the footpath in Southlakes. Picture by Amy McIntyre

For the next 10 years Maas Group Properties have been put in charge of looking after all the maintenance of the Southlakes development.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.