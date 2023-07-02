For the next 10 years Maas Group Properties have been put in charge of looking after all the maintenance of the Southlakes development.
Dubbo Regional Council will enter into an Open Space Maintenance Deed with Maas Group Properties Southlakes Pty Ltd for Stage 33 of Southlakes Development.
The council first approved a Development Application in March 2019, with specific conditions relating to landscaping works.
The conditions require the developer, Maas, to undertake and maintain the landscaping of public open spaces within the subdivision for a period of 10 years.
Among the conditions, it was specified Maas would be responsible for all costs associated with the ongoing maintenance of the public open space within the subdivision for a period of 10 years from the point of sale of the last block of land.
The purpose behind these conditions is twofold: to assist Maas in maintaining the parkland at a level that enhances land sales and to defer the cost of maintenance to the council.
While the landscaping component of the development has been completed, a playground with supporting facilities is yet to be installed at an appropriate location.
Discussions are ongoing between Maas and the council to fulfil this requirement.
A community submission in the budget highlighted the deferral of the playground construction at South Lakes, prompting the council to expedite the project.
Maas has an obligation to install the playground, and a proposed site has been identified at the intersection of Stream and Argyle Avenue. However, a specific timeframe for the installation has not yet been established.
Dubbo Regional Council and Maas have finalised a maintenance agreement, which, upon signing, will ensure that the public open space within the subdivision is maintained at the agreed level of Parks - Local High for the next ten years.
The ten-year timeframe provides the Council with ample opportunity to develop accurate cost estimates for maintaining the landscaped areas.
These estimates will be incorporated into the council's budget estimates starting from year six, allowing for effective resource allocation.
Councillor Josh Black has highlighted the importance of allocating sufficient resources for the maintenance of landscaped areas, including medium strips and beautified sections such as BlueRidge.
Recognising the need for appropriate staffing, he suggests employing additional outdoor staff to manage the expanding responsibilities that come with the acquisition of subdivisions.
"I don't blame the workers at all, they're doing what they can with staffing allocation but once we take over all these areas of subdivisions around the place, we really do need appropriate staffing levels," he said.
"I think we need to get a few more parks and garden employees out there."
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
