Temperatures in Dubbo will drop to well below zero on Wednesday with the winter weather in full swing.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting Dubbo will have a low of minus five degrees on Wednesday, the coldest temperature predicted for the week before heating up to 16 degrees later in the day.
Thursday could bring some rain to town, with The Bureau forecasting two to eight millimetres of rain at a 90 per cent chance.
READ ALSO:
Orange is also expected to have the same low as Dubbo on Wednesday while Bathurst will be even colder.
It is forecast to hit a low of minus six degrees in Bathurst, the coldest temperature of any of the three cities this week.
Wellington and Narromine can expect similar conditions to Dubbo on Wednesday before things get warmer in the mornings later in the week.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.