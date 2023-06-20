Daily Liberal
Temperatures around Dubbo are predicted to drop to minus five on Wednesday

By Newsroom
Updated June 20 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 11:00am
Dubbo residents can expect some chilly weather on Wednesday morning especially. Picture by Amy McIntyre
Temperatures in Dubbo will drop to well below zero on Wednesday with the winter weather in full swing.

